Court To Rule On Faisal Maina's Bail Application November 29

The Federal High Court in Abuja will on November 29 hear and determine the bail application of Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team.

Justice Okon Abang made this known on Friday after taking the arguments of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the defence counsel, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Justice Abang also adjourned till November 26 to enable the defence counsel, Francis Oronsaye, conclude his argument on his reply on the point of law and for trial continuation.

“The matter is also adjourned to November 26 for ruling on the objection and again for the continuation of trial,” he said.

The judge also ordered the prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, to submit copies of judicial authorities reported in law pavilion, electronic law report, on or before the close of work on November 25.

The Department of State Services has accused Faisal of attempting to shoot operatives of the security agency during the arrest of his father in Abuja on October 1, 2019.

He was to have pulled a pistol against the security agents involved in the operation.

Faisal is said to be a final year student at the Canadian University of Dubai where he is studying Telecoms Engineering.