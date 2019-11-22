INEC Announces Date For Kogi Supplementary Election, Re-run





The Independent National Electoral Commission have announced Saturday, November 30, for supplementary and re-run elections for Kogi West Senatorial District and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency.

The commission in a statement said, "INEC met on November 21, 2019 and fixed November 30, 2019 for the conduct of supplementary and re-run elections for Kogi West Senatorial District and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency respectively."

A court had earlier declared the election conducted in the state as null and void while ordering the INEC to conduct a new election for the office.

Dino Melaye, winner of the previous election, lost in the latest one, describing the results as “magic”.

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Senator Melaye, during a press conference in Abuja, had earlier accused Smart Adeyemi and Governor Yahaya Bello of using violence, intimidation and inducement to frustrate the electorate in areas where he was popular.

He said, “Three people were shot and two died; four people were killed in Lokoja; seven were killed in the eastern part of the state; this is the record we have so far, apart from those who sustained gunshot wounds."

Melaye further alleged that the results of Iyara, Adeyemi’s hometown, were written while mayhem was unleashed on his hometown of Aiyetoro-Gbede, which claimed the life of his nephew, Olajuwon.

He added, “We are waiting to see what INEC will do.

"But I reject in totality these fictitious results.

"I, Dino Melaye, won that election in the afternoon and the APC won it at night.”

