Just IN: Police Disperse Pro, Anti-Oshiomhole Protesters In Abuja

The protest nearly resorted to fisticuffs when the placards-carrying demonstrators engaged each other in war songs, leading to violent confrontations.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 22, 2019

 

The police have dispersed both anti and pro-Adams Oshiomhole protesters at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

It took the timely intervention of armed policemen stationed around the secretariat, who fired teargas canisters, for the protesters to disperse.

A group loyal to the embattled chairman of the APC had stormed the venue of the National Executive Committee meeting of the party chanting solidarity songs in support of Oshiomhole, while the other group insisted that he must resign from office or be forced to do so.  


 

