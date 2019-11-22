Nigeria’s GDP Grows By 2.28 Per Cent In Third Quater Of 2019

According to the NBS, the growth rate in Q3 of 2019 represents the second-highest quarterly rate recorded since 2016.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 22, 2019

Nigeria's gross domestic product has experienced its second highest quarterly growth in four years after growing by 2.28 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, data by Nigeria Bureau of Statistics reveals.

According to the NBS, the growth rate in Q3 of 2019 represents the second-highest quarterly rate recorded since 2016.

The data released shows that the 2.28 per cent gross domestic product growth is 0.17 percentage points higher than the 2.12 per cent revised GDP growth recorded in the second quarter.

The GDP report, which was released on Friday, indicates that the average daily oil production in the quarter was 2.04 million barrels per day.

The report disclosed that the non-oil sector grew by 1.85 per cent during the third quarter.

Driven mainly by the information and communication sector, other drivers of the non-oil sector were agriculture, mining and quarrying, transportation and storage, and manufacturing. 

In real terms, the non-oil sector contributed 90.23 per cent to the nation’s GDP.

The mining and quarrying sector grew by 5.98 per cent in Q3 2019. 

Quarrying and other minerals exhibited the highest growth rate of all the sub-activities at 58.03 per cent , followed by coal at 43.68 per cent.

Agricultural sector grew by 14.88 per cent in Q3 2019, showing a decline of –3.44 per cent points from the same quarter of 2018.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Economy JUST IN: Senate Gives Go Ahead On 7.5 Per Cent VAT Increase, Six Other Taxes
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Economy Nigeria, Iraq, Blurring Early 2020 Outlook For Oil-Based Economies
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Economy JUST IN: Veteran Economic Analyst, Henry Boyo, Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Business Nigeria’s Genocide Against The Ijaws: The Rubicon Has Been Crossed
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Banking In An Ocean Of Poverty By Simbo Olorunfemi
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Business Guaranty Trust Bank Battles Murtala Mohammed’s Son Over Unpaid Loan
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Lagos Airport Cleaner Who Returned Passenger’s $12,200 Rewarded With Apartment
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News NDPHC Begins Construction Of 10 Power Generation Plants
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education Nigerians Express Outrage Over Babcock University’s Expulsion Of Female Student In Leaked Sex Video
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Ownership Disagreement Delays AEDC For Three Years
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, Calls Nigerian Professor "Bastard" For Inquiring About Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje Rejects Court Ruling, Vows To Continue Dealing With Sacked Monarchs
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Money Laundering: Mompha Demands N5m From EFCC For Unlawful Detention
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Killed As Robbers Attack Bank In Ekiti
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal Court Sacks Four Emirs In Kano
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics In Case You Missed It: There's Nothing Buhari Asks That I'll Not Approve, Says Senate President
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Travellers On RwandAir Yet To Receive Luggage 48hrs After Arriving Lagos
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Announces Date For Kogi Supplementary Election, Re-run
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad