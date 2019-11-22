OVH Energy CEO Calls For Deregulation Of Nigeria's Petroleum Industry

Advocating the need for the deregulation, Stokman explained that the ills befalling Nigeria’s downstream sector would be salvaged if the government completely adopts the deregulation policy.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 22, 2019

Chief Executive Officer of OVH Energy, Huub Stokman, has advised the Nigerian Government to deregulate the country’s petroleum industry.

Stokman gave the advice at a media conference in Lagos,

He further disclosed that his organization had made an impressive show in the country’s downstream despite the challenges therein following the acquisition of two new aviation bowsers to deepen its market penetration in the sector.

Stokman pointed that during the outgoing year, the company invested significantly in upgrading its existing retail stations to better serve and create the right experience for its customers.

He further said his company recorded a significant milestone recently when it upgraded its ASPM jetty to receive both fuel and diesel, just as he revealed that OVH celebrated 100 vessel berths without any lost time injury earlier in the year.

