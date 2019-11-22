Prepare For Extreme Heat, LASEPA Warns Lagos Residents

General Manager of LASEPA, Adedolapo Fasawe, in a statement urged residents to ensure adequate ventilation at homes and offices in order to mitigate the intensity of the prevailing heatwave.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 22, 2019

 

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency has advised Lagos residents to get ready to experience extreme heat in the coming days.

Fasawe also advised Lagosians to adequately prepare for the heat intensity associated with the dry season, which had manifested globally as heatwaves with serious public health implications.

She said that Lagos, being a highly urbanised city, had a higher risk of increased warming due to the heat.

She stated, “High rate of fire and flooding incidents are some of the effects of heatwaves, and this underscores the need to desist from burning refuse, being a contributory factor to a high rate of heatwaves.

“Other factors that contribute to heatwaves include the use of poorly-serviced generators and use of ozone-depleting materials, all of which add to greenhouse gas emissions.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

