Lagos Lawmakers Urge Sanwo-Olu To Fix Traffic Problem

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 23, 2019

 

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday passed a resolution urging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to embark on scheduled maintenance of roads to ease the present gridlock in the state.

The House also resolved that the state Public Works Corporation should resort to scheduled maintenance of roads on working days and weekends instead of embarking on road maintenance at peak periods, according to theui News Agency of Nigeria.

The House resolution followed a motion by Mr Temitope Adewale (Ifako-Ijaiye I Constituency) during plenary session.

Adewale complained bitterly over the current gridlock due to the ongoing road maintenance in the state.

He also advised Lagos State Traffic Management Authority to identify traffic flash points with a view to ensuring that officials of the authority were posted to the locations to regulate traffic.

The Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, called on the state Commissioner for Transport to liaise with contractors handling ongoing Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway line not to disrupt free flow of traffic, especially around Agege, Ikeja and Sogunle intersections.

SaharaReporters, New York

