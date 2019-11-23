Nigeria Begins Issuance Of E-passport In Tokyo, South Korea

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 23, 2019


The Nigeria Immigration Service has inaugurated two more passport and biometric visa facilities in Tokyo, Japan; and Seoul, South Korea.

Public Relations Officer of the NIS, Mr Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

James said the operation desks were inaugurated by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on November 21, 2019.

He said this was done in a bid to further expand the service's operations and the delivery abroad.

According to him, the Comptroller-General, NIS, Muhammad Babandede, wishes to inform the general public that these facilities are expected to start attending to passport and visa applications with immediate effect.

SaharaReporters, New York

