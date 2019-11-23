Nigeria To Sign Deal With South Africa On Repatriating Stolen Assets –Magu

Ibrahim Magu

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has said that Nigeria and South Africa are making plans to reach an agreement on assets recovery and repatriation.

Magu made the disclosure at the closing ceremony of the two-week capacity-building and mentorship programme for 10 officials of the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission at the EFCC Academy in Abuja.

Under the agreement, assets stolen from Nigeria to South Africa would be repatriated and vice versa, according to a report by TheCable.

Magu said, “You know that corruption is a borderless crime and we have signed MoUs with several countries on the need to exchange information and intelligence and conduct joint operations.

“Last week I was in South Africa; there is a process ongoing to sign an MoU that we can just walk to the country and recover assets stolen by our citizens with their help and likewise them over here too.”