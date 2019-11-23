Nigerians With Dual Citizenship Cautioned Against Applying For E-passport

Speaking at the Nigerian High Commission in Tokyo, Japan, during the launch of the e-passport, the minister told Nigerians with Japanese citizenship that a new visa regime that would grant them multiple entries into Nigeria up to the validity of their Japanese passports would commence soon.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 23, 2019

 

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has cautioned Nigerians with dual citizenship against applying for the e-passport.

He said, “I am aware that Japan does not accept dual citizenship, although Nigeria does. Because of this, I urge every Nigerian who renounces he or her Nigerian citizenship not to apply for the e-passport at this centre or anywhere.

“I will like to assure those Nigerian-Japanese who have accepted Japanese citizenship that a new visa regime that will grant them multiple entries into Nigeria up to the validity of their Japanese passports will commence soon.”

Aregbesola said the government had received several requests from both the Nigerian community and the Nigerian Embassy in Japan on the need to open a passport issuance centre in Tokyo due to the distance Nigerians had to cover in order to obtain one.

In response to these requests, Aregbesola explained that President Muhammadu Buhari, in his commitment to the citizens and ease of doing business, approved the issuance of both e-passports and biometric visa in Japan, according to a report by PUNCH.

He added, “Suffice to say that this provision and service is not limited to Tokyo, Japan; we will open another e-passport and biometric visa facilities in our embassy in Seoul, South Korea, bringing to a total of 44 foreign missions, 43 local and four front offices where Nigeria Immigration Service issues passports to our citizens.”

 

 

