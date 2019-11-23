You Can’t Intimidate Falana With Rented Protesters, Ex-governorship Candidate Tells Nigerian Government

Banjo on Saturday in a statement said the move to rent protesters against an individual showed the desperation of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to silence all opposing voices.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 23, 2019

 

Former governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ogbeni Lanre Banjo, has warned the Nigerian Government against intimidating human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN).

He said instead of the President to focus on governance, he was glorifying trivialities.

Banjo said, “The recent elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states that took many lives presented Nigeria as a jungle.

“The President and his cohorts celebrating certificates illegally earned through the snatching of ballot boxes, on the blood of citizens they are in power to serve and destruction of properties certainly disrepute Nigeria in the comity of nations.

“As if these were not dangerous enough, the protest tagged ‘Femi Falana Enough Is Enough’, was staged by pawns to further disgrace the country.

“The protest mirrors an absurdity taken too far and presents the civilised world the opportunity to further see us as sub-human and our country as not part of the world.

“The fact that the State Security Service has not distanced itself from this eyesore act and the presidency has not condemned the senseless protest established the hands of Esau. 

“This then begs the question of the type of country we are building, if we are building any at all.”

Speaking further, Banjo called on the government to release activists Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare widely known as Mandate, who both remain in the detention of the Department of State Services despite two court orders directing their release on bail.


 

SaharaReporters, New York

