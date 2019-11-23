Zamfara Governor Threatens To Arrest Predecessor If Killings Continue In State

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 23, 2019

 

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has said that he would arrest his predecessor, Abdul’aziz Yari, if any further killing of innocent people occurred in the state.

Matawalle made the declaration on Friday in a statement while receiving some firearms surrendered by repentant bandits at the Government House, Gusau.

According to him, each time Yari visited Zamfara, there were attacks and killing of innocent persons.

He said, “I decided to take this action against the former governor because I observed that whenever he visited the state, there would be attacks and killing of innocent people immediately he left.

“Security is the responsibility of all and I wonder why some people such as the former governor and his followers are not happy with the current development in which the security of the state has significantly improved.”

The governor, therefore, instructed security agencies in the state to arrest and prosecute anybody found to be responsible for the killings, saying he would not allow “some failed politicians” to destroy the state for their personal interests.

 

