Anambra Auto Crash Records One Death, Seven Injuries

File photo

A 40-year-old man named Hilary Onu, has lost his life while seven others were left with varying degrees of injuries during a road accident in Anambra State.

Two clerics involved in the accident, Emmanuel Ukwachukwu and Isaac Ugeri, had a head-on collision.

The accident is said to have occurred on the Ezinifite/Uga Road under Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Mohammed Haruna, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

He said, “There was a fatal motor accident along Ezinifite/Uga Road Aguata involving a Honda Pilot SUV with registration number ABJ-618-AY driven by one Rev Emmanuel Akachukwu and a Mitsubishi Delica bus with registration number XG-179-AWK conveying 14 passengers, driven by one Pastor Isaac Ugeri.

“The two vehicles were coming from the opposite direction when they had a head-on collision. As a result, seven persons including the two drivers sustained injuries.

“Police patrol team attached to Aguata Division visited the scene and with the assistance of Red Cross rushed casualties to Community Hospital, Nkpologwu, where one Hillary Onu, aged 40, was certified dead on admission while others are responding to treatment.”