Lagos Government Seals Firm Over Violation Of Safety Rules

“On no account should any factory operate without putting in place safety equipment, quality house-keeping, signage, good wiring system and a clean environment devoid of hazards to the lives of workers and visitors.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 24, 2019

 

The Lagos State Government has sealed off Multipak Nigeria Ltd., a plastic producing factory situated in the Oregun area of the city, for violation of safety rules and regulations, poor house-keeping and lack of signage, which allegedly led to the death of a worker, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Director-General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, made the announcement on Sunday.

Mojola said the factory was sealed up following the Lagos State Government’s declaration of zero tolerance for factories and private organisations that violate safety rules and regulations.

The DG said, “Lagos State Government seals off Multipak factory for violation of safety rules and regulations, as well as poor house-keeping and lack of signage.

“The poor house-keeping led to the untimely death of Mr Femi Olatunde, a factory worker who got his head stuck while operating one of the machines.

“On no account should any factory operate without putting in place safety equipment, quality house-keeping, signage, good wiring system and a clean environment devoid of hazards to the lives of workers and visitors.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

