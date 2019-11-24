Ondo Police Arrest Robbers Attacking Gas Stations

The police in Ondo has arrested a gang of armed robbers, who attacked a gas station in the Igbokoda area of the state.

The robbers, numbering about four, had on November 18, 2019, invaded Jedo Petrol Station located at Efugbo area of the Igbokoda.

They also wounded the owner of the gas station, one Yedo Blessing, and Manager of the facility, Mr Omotehinse Igbekele, before carting away huge amount of money from the place.

However, three of the suspects were nabbed by detectives last week and they include Bibowei Zeblon, Daniel Peretei and Julius Ekunjumi.

It was gathered that one of the suspect was found with a special ring used during their robbery attacks.

Spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, confirmed the arrest of the robbers in a statement.

He disclosed that the police was able to recover parts of the money stolen from the station from the robbers, adding that two motorcycles were parts of the items found in possession of the hoodlums.

Joseph said, “The police received a distress call about the activities of the robbers and this led detectives to arrest three of them.

“The suspects are helping the detectives on how to track the other fleeing suspects.”