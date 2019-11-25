ASUU Calls For Boycott As Varsites Begin IPPIS Today

The union said the Federal Government needs to test its own model of ensuring financial transparency rather than forcing its members captured on the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System, which opened on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 25, 2019

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities has directed its members nationwide to disregard a circular from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to enrol academic staff on the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System from Monday.

ASUU on Sunday stated that the same Accountant-General of the Federation had challenged the union to develop a template that accommodates the peculiarities of academic staff and present same to him.

The union said the Federal Government needs to test its own model of ensuring financial transparency rather than forcing its members captured on the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System, which opened on Monday, a report by PUNCH said.

Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU National President, added that the enrollment of lecturers was like taking universities back to core civil service.

Ogunyemi insisted that its members will not take part in the registration for the IPPIS, adding that such steps by the Federal Government would undermine the autonomy of Nigerian universities.

He said, “We have proposed to the government that we have an alternative that will address all issues that the government had raised about universities.

“The government needs to test our own model rather than buying into a model that will take universities back to the core civil service. 
"With IPPIS, before a Vice Chancellor can employ an academic worker, the VC will have to get permission from the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

“Universities cannot be run within the framework of civil service bureaucracy. 
"Universities are universal cities of knowledge creation and they can perform best when they are allowed to operate their system based on the laws establishing them.

“We signed a memorandum of action with government earlier this year and they promised that they will start visitation by March this year. Government didn’t do anything. This is November. When people say ASUU is encouraging corruption, it is cheap blackmail.

“We will destroy Nigerian universities with IPPIS if government should go ahead and force people to enroll. 
"You can’t bring lecturers from all over the world and ask them to go and register in Abuja in the ministry. It is ridiculous. We have gone beyond that. They are taking us many decades back. It is sad.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Unions Give Kaduna Government 21 Days Ultimatum Over Outstanding Salaries
0 Comments
34 Minutes Ago
Education Queen’s College Student To Face Disciplinary Panel Over Artificial Eyelashes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion ASUU And The New Unionism: Redeeming Imperative By Shina Afolayan
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Oyo Security Outfit "Detains" Student Leader
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Edo NLC Makes U-Turn On Planned Industrial Action
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Ondo State High School Students Arrested For Cult Activities
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Nigerians With Dual Citizenship Cautioned Against Applying For E-passport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Staff Of Ekiti Bank Caught On CCTV Looting Vault Minutes Before Robbery Attack –Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Houses Set Ablaze In Taraba Over Change Of School’s Name
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Government Of Buhari’s Family, By His Family, And For His Family By Farooq A. Kperogi (Ph.D)
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Cannot Change Except By Revolution, Says Balarabe Musa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sports I Still Get N5m Monthly Pension As England’s Ex-player –John Fashanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Policeman Kills Colleague In Lagos While Dispersing Crowd
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Lagos Government Seals Firm Over Violation Of Safety Rules
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Free Speech After Immense Pressure, Senate Removes Death Penalty From Hate Speech Bill
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights SERAP Petitions African Commission Over Harassment Of Sowore's Sureties, Falana
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Police Arrest Robbers Attacking Gas Stations
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I’m Not Running For Another Term, So I Can Afford To Be Reckless, Says Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad