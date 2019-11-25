Grandmother Kills Two-day-old Baby Out Of Hatred

Akinola, who lives at the Isote area of Sagamu, Ogun State, allegedly killed the two-day-old baby with a popular insecticide.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 25, 2019

 

The police in Ogun State has arrested one Temitope Akinola, 42, for allegedly poisoning her granddaughter.

Akinola, who lives at the Isote area of Sagamu, Ogun State, allegedly killed the two-day-old baby with a popular insecticide.

The police said the woman had made attempts to abort the child during pregnancy stage because she hated the father. 

During police interrogation, Akinola said she did not approve of her daughter's marriage to the father of the child. 

It was learnt that while the mother of the baby went to the bathroom to have her bath, she left the two-day-old baby girl in care of Akinola but upon emerging from the bathroom, she saw the lifeless body of the baby after being poisoned.

Spokesperson for the police in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated that the suspect had admitted to poisoning the “baby with a deadly insecticide.”

He added that the corpse of the baby had been deposited at the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, for autopsy while the suspect had been transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

“The suspect was arrested following an information received by police in Sagamu after the reported death of the child that the suspect, who has never hidden her hatred for her son in-law and who happened to be the father of the baby, was the only person with the child while the baby’s mother went to take her bath, only for her to come back and meet the lifeless body of the baby.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Sagamu Division, Okiki Agunbiade, a Superintendent of Police, detailed detectives to the scene where the killer grandmother was promptly arrested,” Abimbola disclosed.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

