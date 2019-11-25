One Dead, Two Injured In Auto-crash On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps has confirmed the death of one person in a road accident at Onihale area of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Commander of the compliance corps, Temitope Oseni, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria, said at least two people were also injured in the accident.

She explained that a truck with no registration number heading to Sango-Ota from Abeokuta, lost control due to a burst tyre.

Oseni said that the vehicle somersaulted twice, resulting in the death of the motor boy, while the driver and one other sustained injuries.

She explained that the motor boy was trying to jump out of the vehicle when he hit his head on the road, which resulted in his death.

“The corpse of the victim has been taken for burial by the family members, while the survivors are receiving treatment in a hospital in Ifo, Ogun,” she said.

The TRACE unit commander said that the vehicle had been towed to Ifo Police Station to ease traffic flow in the area.

She advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles were properly maintained and desist from the use of used tyres to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.