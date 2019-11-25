Woman Allegedly Sells Day-old Baby For N300,000

A 34-year-old woman, Chineye, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly selling her one-day-old female baby for N300, 000.

The alleged buyer, Happiness, 49, who was arraigned alongside the defendant, was charged with unlawful adoption of the baby, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The duo, whose residential addresses were not given, is facing a three-count of conspiracy, child trafficking and unlawful adoption.

They however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on October 4 at 10:00pm at Sari Iganmu, Orile, Lagos.

According to him, the duo conspired to engage in child trafficking.

Ayorinde told the court that the arrest of the two women followed information received by the police that Happiness was in possession of a baby suspected to have been stolen.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 269, 276 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 (revised).

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until February 3, 2020 for substantive hearing.