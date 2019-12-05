NFF Denies Owing Super Eagles Coach, Rohr

Rohr had in an interview with insideworldfottball.com claimed that the NFF owed him $100,000 in bonuses and allowances.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 05, 2019

The Nigeria Football Federation has denied owing Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, three months salaries.

But debunking that claim, President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, has said that the federation pays the coach his emoluments regularly.

He said, “We don’t owe you (Rohr), you cannot come out to say that we owe you salary. 

“We pay you, an employee, and you must respect the employer because we pay you salary religiously.

‘’If they pay you, you don’t come out to say they pay you. There are some things you don’t say.”

Rohr’s present contract is set to expire in June 2020.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

