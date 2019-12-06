BREAKING: Hired Thugs Invade Court As Sowore's Trial Resumes

The hired thugs, who stormed the Abuja court on Friday morning held placards bearing different inscriptions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 06, 2019

A group of rented thugs on Friday morning stormed the Federal High Court in Abuja ahead of the trial of pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of SahareReporters, Omoyele Sowore, condemning his release by the Department of State Services. 

Sowore, arrested on August 3, 2019 by the DSS for calling on Nigerians to demand a better country from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari through peaceful demonstrations, was on Thursday released by the secret police after 125 days in detention despite two court orders directing his release after meeting stringent bail conditions in that period. 

The hired thugs, who stormed the Abuja court on Friday morning held placards bearing different inscriptions. 

According to them, the DSS shouldn't had released Sowore because he had to pay for what they described as 'sins'.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Releases Sowore After 125 Days Of Illegal Detention 0 Comments 14 Hours Ago

The hired thugs also tried to intimidate Sowore's supporters, who were also in court to show solidarity with the popular activist. 

At time of this report, anti-riot policemen had asked the two groups to move away from the court premises. 

The trial of the 48-year-old has since commenced at the court.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Don’t Handcuff Me In Public, Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Begs Prison Warders
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Dino Melaye Caught On Tape Bribing Election Tribunal Judge Akon Ikpeme
Corruption How Governor Ayade's New Chief Judge, Akon Ikpeme, Confessed To Receiving Bribes From Dino Melaye To Pervert Justice In 2017
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore's Long Journey To Freedom After 125 Days In Detention
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Oil Government Considers Issuing Arrest Warrant For Ifeanyi Ubah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Sowore's Release, A Big Relief, Says Shehu Sani
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Sentences Orji Kalu To 12 Years Imprisonment Over N7.1bn Fraud
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Don’t Handcuff Me In Public, Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Begs Prison Warders
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Dino Melaye Caught On Tape Bribing Election Tribunal Judge Akon Ikpeme
Corruption How Governor Ayade's New Chief Judge, Akon Ikpeme, Confessed To Receiving Bribes From Dino Melaye To Pervert Justice In 2017
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Officer Who Killed Truck Driver Surrenders Self For Prosecution
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore's Long Journey To Freedom After 125 Days In Detention
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Oil Government Considers Issuing Arrest Warrant For Ifeanyi Ubah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Sowore's Release, A Big Relief, Says Shehu Sani
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion DSS: Tyranny Of Unelected Government... Justice Ojukwu’s Ruling Too Little Too Late! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Government To Arraign Cooperate Affairs Commission Boss Over False Asset Declaration
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Identity Of Ondo Killer Cop Revealed, Police Arrest Colleagues Over Death Of Truck Driver
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Sentences Orji Kalu To 12 Years Imprisonment Over N7.1bn Fraud
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion As Orji Uzor Kalu Goes To Jail, FFK And Patience Jonathan Should Be Next By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: You Cannot Have a Parallel Court, Justice Ojukwu Tells DSS Over Sowore’s Continued Detention
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad