Deji Adeyanju Hails Sowore's Release, Says Nobody Can Imprison Truth

Speaking on their release, Adeyanju told SaharaReporters that Sowore had showed the world that nobody can cage the truth. He said, "Nigerians have missed Sowore. His release shows that nobody can imprison the truth.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 06, 2019


National Coordinator of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, has described the release from detention of pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, as a refreshing twist in the people's march towards total freedom. 

Sowore alongside Olawale Bakare popularly known as Mandate, were released on Thursday by the Department of State Services after four months in detention despite two court orders calling for their freedom in that period. 

The two men were arrested on August 3 and 5, 2019 respectively for urging Nigerians to demand a better country from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on their release, Adeyanju told SaharaReporters that Sowore had showed the world that nobody can cage the truth. 

He said, "Nigerians have missed Sowore. His release shows that nobody can imprison the truth.  

"I urge him not to give up his right to freedom of speech as guaranteed by Section 39 of the 1999 constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

"Also, we must all be vigilant as there are forces that intend to destroy, derail and sink our democracy. 

"Nigerians must not allow this to happen particularly all lovers of democracy." 

Sowore, whose trial continues at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday (today), is being accused by the Nigerian Government of insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and planning to bring down his regime. 
Legal experts from around the world have described the charges as frivolous and lacking any merit. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Don’t Handcuff Me In Public, Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Begs Prison Warders
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Dino Melaye Caught On Tape Bribing Election Tribunal Judge Akon Ikpeme
Corruption How Governor Ayade's New Chief Judge, Akon Ikpeme, Confessed To Receiving Bribes From Dino Melaye To Pervert Justice In 2017
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil Government Considers Issuing Arrest Warrant For Ifeanyi Ubah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore's Long Journey To Freedom After 125 Days In Detention
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Sentences Orji Kalu To 12 Years Imprisonment Over N7.1bn Fraud
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sowore's Release, A Big Relief, Says Shehu Sani
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Don’t Handcuff Me In Public, Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Begs Prison Warders
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Dino Melaye Caught On Tape Bribing Election Tribunal Judge Akon Ikpeme
Corruption How Governor Ayade's New Chief Judge, Akon Ikpeme, Confessed To Receiving Bribes From Dino Melaye To Pervert Justice In 2017
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil Government Considers Issuing Arrest Warrant For Ifeanyi Ubah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore's Long Journey To Freedom After 125 Days In Detention
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Officer Who Killed Truck Driver Surrenders Self For Prosecution
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Government To Arraign Cooperate Affairs Commission Boss Over False Asset Declaration
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion DSS: Tyranny Of Unelected Government... Justice Ojukwu’s Ruling Too Little Too Late! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Sentences Orji Kalu To 12 Years Imprisonment Over N7.1bn Fraud
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sowore's Release, A Big Relief, Says Shehu Sani
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Identity Of Ondo Killer Cop Revealed, Police Arrest Colleagues Over Death Of Truck Driver
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Questions Amaechi Should Answer On Transportation University By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: You Cannot Have a Parallel Court, Justice Ojukwu Tells DSS Over Sowore’s Continued Detention
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad