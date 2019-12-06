Deji Adeyanju Hails Sowore's Release, Says Nobody Can Imprison Truth



National Coordinator of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, has described the release from detention of pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, as a refreshing twist in the people's march towards total freedom.

Sowore alongside Olawale Bakare popularly known as Mandate, were released on Thursday by the Department of State Services after four months in detention despite two court orders calling for their freedom in that period.

The two men were arrested on August 3 and 5, 2019 respectively for urging Nigerians to demand a better country from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on their release, Adeyanju told SaharaReporters that Sowore had showed the world that nobody can cage the truth.

He said, "Nigerians have missed Sowore. His release shows that nobody can imprison the truth.

"I urge him not to give up his right to freedom of speech as guaranteed by Section 39 of the 1999 constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

"Also, we must all be vigilant as there are forces that intend to destroy, derail and sink our democracy.

"Nigerians must not allow this to happen particularly all lovers of democracy."

Sowore, whose trial continues at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday (today), is being accused by the Nigerian Government of insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and planning to bring down his regime.

Legal experts from around the world have described the charges as frivolous and lacking any merit.

