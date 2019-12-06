Indian Commission Approaches Nigerian Government Over Kidnapped Nationals

The Indian Mission in Nigeria has reached out to the Nigerian Government to rescue the 18 Indians taken hostage on board a Hong Kong-flagged vessel near the Nigerian coast.

According to New Delhi Television, a local media house based in India, the commission was also in talks with security agencies in Nigeria.

Eighteen Indians on board the Hong Kong-flagged vessel were seized by pirates near the Nigerian coast, said a global agency tracking maritime development in the region.

"Our Mission in Nigeria has taken up the matter related to the kidnapping of Indian crew members of the ship MT Nave Constellation off Bonny, Nigeria, with Nigerian Government and security agencies," NDTV reported, quoting an official source.

ARX Maritime said on its website that the ship was taken over by pirates on Tuesday and 19 people on board the vessel were kidnapped out of which 18 were Indians.