34 Dead, 101, 500 Displaced By Flood In Three States

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 07, 2019

Flood File Photo

 

The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System has revealed that at least 34 people were killed by floods in Lagos, Yola and Niger states.

According to the tracking system, 101, 500 were also displaced by flood across different parts of Nigeria. 

The report said, “Local media reported that six people died in floods in Lagos after a release of water from the Oyan Dam in Abeokuta in Ogun State.

“Rainstorms and flooding affected parts of Adamawa State from August, 2019, leaving seven people dead and dozens of houses damaged in the city of Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

“Continued heavy rain in September caused flooding in Niger State where 11 deaths were reported. The death toll has increased to 18.

"Also, in Adamawa State, about 40 villages are under water after flooding from the Benue River.

“More than 100,000 people are also affected by severe flooding across seven local government areas since 27 October, following torrential rainfall and overflow of water from the Niger and Benue rivers.

“Around 19,000 people have been displaced from their homes in Adamawa, while

“40,000 people were affected in Rann, Borno State."

 

