DSS Spokesperson Lied, Operatives Invaded Court To Rearrest Sowore

Against naked lies told by spokesperson for the Department of State Services on Saturday that operatives of the agency did not invade the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday to rearrest pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, SaharaReporters has released a footage showing how officials of the secret police recklessly displayed force while storming the place.

The scenes captured grossly contradicts the position of the DSS, who tried to turn the facts on its head in a statement on Saturday.

The agency is yet to give a concrete reason for its rearrest of Sowore. #FreeSoworeNow pic.twitter.com/EEAOIc6SEA — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) December 7, 2019

