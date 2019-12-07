DSS Spokesperson Lied, Operatives Invaded Court To Rearrest Sowore

The scenes captured grossly contradicts the position of the DSS, who tried to turn the facts on its head in a statement on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 07, 2019

 

Against naked lies told by spokesperson for the Department of State Services on Saturday that operatives of the agency did not invade the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday to rearrest pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, SaharaReporters has released a footage showing how officials of the secret police recklessly displayed force while storming the place.

The scenes captured grossly contradicts the position of the DSS, who tried to turn the facts on its head in a statement on Saturday.  

The agency is yet to give a concrete reason for its rearrest of Sowore.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Heavily-armed DSS Operatives Chase Falana As He Drives Sowore, Bakare Out Of Court Premises 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Sowore: Cease Dangerous Attacks On Free Speech, US Senator Tells Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Don’t Handcuff Me In Public, Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Begs Prison Warders
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavily-armed DSS Operatives Chase Falana As He Drives Sowore, Bakare Out Of Court Premises
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Sowore: Nigerian Bar Association Demands Immediate Suspension Of DSS Boss
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal Government Takes Over Hospital Belonging To Okorocha’s Aide
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn’t Take Rumour Of Buhari’s Marriage Seriously –President’s Wife, Aisha
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Sowore: Cease Dangerous Attacks On Free Speech, US Senator Tells Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Don’t Handcuff Me In Public, Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Begs Prison Warders
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavily-armed DSS Operatives Chase Falana As He Drives Sowore, Bakare Out Of Court Premises
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Sowore: Nigerian Bar Association Demands Immediate Suspension Of DSS Boss
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal Government Takes Over Hospital Belonging To Okorocha’s Aide
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn’t Take Rumour Of Buhari’s Marriage Seriously –President’s Wife, Aisha
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Human Rights ICC Investigation In Nigeria Now Inevitable –Amnesty International
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity German Preacher, Reinhard Bonnke, Dies At 79
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM It’s Time To Hold Nigeria Accountable, Says Sowore’s Wife
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Human Rights US Senator, Menendez, Condemns Sowore's Rearrest, Promises High Level Intervention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights NHRC Calls For Arrest, Prosecution Of DSS Operatives Who Invaded Court
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion As Orji Uzor Kalu Goes To Jail, FFK And Patience Jonathan Should Be Next By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad