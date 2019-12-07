German Preacher, Reinhard Bonnke, Dies At 79

In a statement by his wife, Anni Bonnke, the sad incident was revealed on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 07, 2019

 

Renowned German evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, has died at the age of 79.

Anni said, “Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, it is with sorrow that the Bonnke family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Reinhard Bonnke.

“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on December 7, 2019.

“For the past 60 years, he has preached the glorious gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world.

“We want to thank you on behalf of him and our family for your kind love and unwavering support, which enabled him to preach the matchless message of salvation to countless people. He preached Jesus.”


 

