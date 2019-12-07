Lagos Magistrate Court Disconnected Over N1.9m Debt

According to sources, this is the second time the institution had been taken off the electricity grid this year.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 07, 2019

 

The building housing Lagos Magistrate Court in Ikeja has been disconnected over a debt of N1.9m.

According to sources, who spoke with PUNCH, this is the second time the institution had been taken off the electricity grid this year.

“They have their own dedicated transformer with a meter and it is whatever we read from the meter that we use to bill them.

“They owe about N1.9m. They owed for the months of August and September and they quickly paid for September bill. That was after they were disconnected,” an official of Ikeja Electricity Distribution said.

“They have not paid for October and November bills and we have to disconnect them again. They are not supposed to owe at all because they are maximal customers.

“It is embarrassing that an institution like court was disconnected on the account of not paying electricity bills.

“The court has been disconnected since Tuesday and I have no idea when it will be reconnected.”

