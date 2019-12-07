NBA Bwari Branch Urges National Assembly To Investigate Sowore’s Reaarrest

The statement reads, “It is the constitutional imperative of the National Assembly to legislate for the peace and security of the nation."

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 07, 2019

 

The Nigerian Bar Association, Bwari Branch, has called on the National Assembly to investigate the manner in which the Department for State Services attempted to rearrest Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare in the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Publicity Secretary of the NBA, Bwari, Ahmed Tijani, in a statement said President Muhammadu Buhari’s time as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was spiralling into that of past African dictators.

“Where the rule of law is flouted, anarchy is the end means. Therefore, there is pressing need for a thorough investigation to be conducted by the legislative body into the action of DSS in this particular incident.

“Nigerians are waiting to see that justice is done in this case.”

While detailing series of actions carried out by the executive to undermine the judiciary, the NBA branch called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria to condemn the DSS and all lawyers working in sync with the domestic intelligence arm of the country.

The statement added, “We therefore call on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Tanko, to rise up to this occasion and speak truth to power even if he's alone - but we assure the CJN that he won't be alone on this matter. Nigerians and the world are solidly with him.

“We must speak up in unison to condemn this executive brigandage.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

