NHRC Calls For Arrest, Prosecution Of DSS Operatives Who Invaded Court

The commission disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja while reacting to the conduct of Department of State Services operatives, who rearrested journalist, Omoyele Sowore, in the courtroom.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 07, 2019


The National Human Rights Commission has called for the arrest and prosecution of all security operatives, who invaded and desecrated the hallowed chambers of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday for contempt.

The commission disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja while reacting to the conduct of Department of State Services operatives, who rearrested journalist, Omoyele Sowore, in the courtroom.

The statement  said, "The National Human Rights Commission has watched with dismay the conduct of law enforcement officers in facie curie on Friday at the Federal High Court, Abuja. 

"The commission directs all relevant agencies of government to arrest and try all law enforcement officers involved in the desecration of the hallowed chambers of the court Abuja for contempt of court." 

The commission reiterated the need for law enforcement officials to understand that to qualify as law enforcement agents, the must first of be law-abiding and not be above the law. 

NHRC reminded the DSS that democracy was founded on the principle of separation of powers, which must be respected by law enforcement agents.

The statement added, "They should be tried and this should serve as a reminder to all law enforcement agents that they must obey the law in carrying out their law enforcement duties. 

"They must enforce the law within the law. 

"Impunity by law enforcement officials cannot be indulged in our democracy because impunity uproots the very foundation of our constitution and our democracy."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Sowore: Cease Dangerous Attacks On Free Speech, US Senator Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Denies Invasion Of Court To Rearrest Sowore
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights DSS Spokesperson Lied, Operatives Invaded Court To Rearrest Sowore
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavily-armed DSS Operatives Chase Falana As He Drives Sowore, Bakare Out Of Court Premises
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights NBA Bwari Branch Urges National Assembly To Investigate Sowore’s Reaarrest
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights Prominent Nigerians Condemn Sowore’s Rearrest By DSS
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Sowore: Cease Dangerous Attacks On Free Speech, US Senator Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Ruiz Asks Anthony Joshua For Third Fight After Nigerian Reclaims Heavyweight Titles
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Government Takes Over Hospital Belonging To Okorocha’s Aide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Denies Invasion Of Court To Rearrest Sowore
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights DSS Spokesperson Lied, Operatives Invaded Court To Rearrest Sowore
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Sowore: Nigerian Bar Association Demands Immediate Suspension Of DSS Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Brazen Invasion Of Court By DSS And Lagos State Task Force: Suggestions For The Bar By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavily-armed DSS Operatives Chase Falana As He Drives Sowore, Bakare Out Of Court Premises
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity German Preacher, Reinhard Bonnke, Dies At 79
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Don’t Handcuff Me In Public, Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Begs Prison Warders
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights NBA Bwari Branch Urges National Assembly To Investigate Sowore’s Reaarrest
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights Prominent Nigerians Condemn Sowore’s Rearrest By DSS
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad