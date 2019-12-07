NHRC Calls For Arrest, Prosecution Of DSS Operatives Who Invaded Court



The National Human Rights Commission has called for the arrest and prosecution of all security operatives, who invaded and desecrated the hallowed chambers of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday for contempt.

The commission disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja while reacting to the conduct of Department of State Services operatives, who rearrested journalist, Omoyele Sowore, in the courtroom.

The statement said, "The National Human Rights Commission has watched with dismay the conduct of law enforcement officers in facie curie on Friday at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

"The commission directs all relevant agencies of government to arrest and try all law enforcement officers involved in the desecration of the hallowed chambers of the court Abuja for contempt of court."

The commission reiterated the need for law enforcement officials to understand that to qualify as law enforcement agents, the must first of be law-abiding and not be above the law.

NHRC reminded the DSS that democracy was founded on the principle of separation of powers, which must be respected by law enforcement agents.

The statement added, "They should be tried and this should serve as a reminder to all law enforcement agents that they must obey the law in carrying out their law enforcement duties.

"They must enforce the law within the law.

"Impunity by law enforcement officials cannot be indulged in our democracy because impunity uproots the very foundation of our constitution and our democracy."

