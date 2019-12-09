Ondo Fires 51 Workers For Not Participating In Screening Exercise

The government said the screening exercise was conducted to enable it know the number of real civil servants in the local government service.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 09, 2019

 

The Ondo State Government has said that it has removed names of 51 workers from its payroll following the failure of the affected workers not to show up for the recently conducted screening for civil servants, a report by PUNCH said.

The state Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, confirmed this in Akure, the state capital, on Monday during the 2019 Public Service Week anniversary.

Aragbaiye explained that the 51 workers failed to showed up for the screening exercise and since then, they have not returned to work.

He said, “Since they did not show up for the screening, that means they are ghost workers and for that reason, their salaries have been stopped and their names have been removed from the government’s payroll.

“Even if they show up today, they have some questions to answer.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

