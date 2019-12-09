Police Fire Teargas Canister To Disperse Shiite Protesters In Abuja

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 09, 2019

 

Police on Monday in Abuja fired teargas canisters to disperse protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

The protest, which started from Wuse Market was terminated at Berger bus-stop where Joint Task Force and anti-riot policemen descended on the protesters. 

Passersby and traders were not spared in the melee as many of them were caught up and inhaled the fumes of the canisters.

The Nigerian Government had proscribed the organisation through an order issued by a Federal High Court and declared the activities of the organisation as illegal. 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

