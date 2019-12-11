Declare State Of Emergency On Unemployment, Senate Tells Buhari

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 11, 2019

 

With the increasing rate of unemployment in the country, the Nigerian Senate has asked the state and federal government to declare a state of emergency on unemployment in the country.

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in a motion said the country was sitting on a keg of gun powder if nothing was done to control this.

He stated that unemployment was one of the major reasons why insurgency, kidnapping, armed robbery, cybercrimes and other vices were on the increase.

He said, “Any nation with such number of unemployed but employable youths is only sitting on a keg of gun powder.

“The most pressing demand on the hand of every legislator and public officer is the rising number of curriculum vitae and application for employment from constituents.

“A situation where every school graduate has to queue up for job only in government offices is an indication of the breakdown of private sector which is the major driver of world economies.

“These energies and potential talents that are lying idle and wasting away are usually misdirected towards many unprofitable and harmful ventures and lifestyles.”

SaharaReporters, New York

