Sowore: Government Has Ordered Investigation Into Invasion Of Court By DSS -Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has revealed that the Nigerian Government has ordered an investigation into the invasion of the Federal High Court, Abuja, by operatives of the Department of State Services to rearrest Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore was arrested in the court by the DSS less than 24 hours after he was released on bail after a third order by the court.

Malami was questioned by reporters when he was seen at the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

When asked why he was in court, Malami said he did not come because of Sowore but to congratulate the judge on being confirmed as the substantive Chief Judge of the court.

He however, revealed that the government had instituted a panel to investigate the invasion of the court.

Asked if he was not appalled by the DSS’ conduct, Malami said, “Whatever affects the integrity of the court is a worrisome issue for us.

“I can never be preemptive of an incident over which I was not a live witness to.

“But one thing I am certain of is that the government has put in place mechanism for investigation of the reported incident.

“So, I would not like to be preemptive in terms of a conclusion, one way or the other, without allowing the consummation and conclusion of the investigation process.”