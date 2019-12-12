Borno Governor, Zulum, Assents To Bill To Regulate NGOs Activities In State

Zulum said that the bill will empower the agency in the coordination of humanitarian agencies and development partners in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 12, 2019

Borno State governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has passed the state’s Agency for Coordination of Development and Humanitarian Response bill into law to regulate the activities of Non-Governmental Organisations as well as development partners in the state.

He said, “We will review and approve a work plan of all humanitarian and development partners in the state. 

“This will be in line with state government’s stabilisation and recovery objectives across the 27 local government areas of the state.”

Earlier in his remarks, Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, said that the bill will go a long way in assisting displaced persons through the coordination of humanitarian and developmental activities in the state.

