BREAKING: Court Jails Two Men Over N362m Trial, Orders IGP To Produce Diezani

A High Court sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, has sentenced two men to prison over N362m allegedly disbursed by former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke.

Justice Nathan Musa of High Court 1 on Thursday in Yola also ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to produce the 3rd defendant, Allison-Madueke before his court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had charged Ibrahim Mohammed Umar (1st defendant), Sahabo Iya Hamman (2nd defendant) and Allison-Madueke (3rd defendant) to court for allegedly laundering the said N362m.

He said, "The 3rd defendant in her desire to influence election in favour of then President, Goodluck Jonathan, authorised the release of N362m public money through Fidelity bank to the 1st and 2nd defendants to corrupt election officials.”

Considering the evidences as provided by both the prosecuting and defence counsels, Justice Nathan convicted Umar and Hamman on three-count charges.

He therefore, sentenced them to seven years on each of the charges.

The judge however, considered a plea of allocotus from the defence counsel and ordered that the sentences will run concurrently.