Challenge Buhari's Excesses, Shehu Sani Urges Nigerian Youth

Former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has called on Nigerian youth to rise up as one and challenge the excessive use of power by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani said Nigeria’s hard-earned democracy was on the verge of collapse if the brazen impunity displayed by operatives of the Department of State Services was not immediately checked.

The senator said there was the need for Nigerian youth to go beyond social media activism and physically be involved in engaging government on critical issues and speak truth to power.

Sani made the call in Abuja while speaking at the 2019 Human Rights Summit/Awards to commemorate International Human Rights Day.

According to him, the dwindling culture of activism among youths was as a result of misplaced priority.

He said, “We must appreciate the fact that our democracy was a product of struggle and sacrifice. People fought to restore democracy to Nigeria. People in power must not be allergic to criticism.

“No nation can aspire for greatness anywhere in the world if the basic issues of the rights of people are continuously being called for question.”