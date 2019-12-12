Despite Increase In Birth Registration, 17 Million Nigerian Children Remain ‘Invisible’ –UNICEF

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 12, 2019

UNICEF/Kaalu/2018

 

While the number of children whose births are officially registered has increased significantly in Nigeria from 30 per cent in 2013 to 43 per cent in 2018 by integrating birth registration into health services, about 17 million children under five or one in five remain unregistered, according to a new report on global birth registration released by UNICEF.

Despite progress, the majority of countries in sub-Saharan Africa lag behind the rest of the world and some of the lowest levels of registration are found in Chad (12 per cent) and Guinea-Bissau (24 per cent).

“We have come a long way in Nigeria and ensuring that children are registered through the health services is making a big difference - but still too many children are slipping through the cracks,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria.

“These children are uncounted and unaccounted for – non-existent in the eyes of the government or the law.

“Without proof of identity, children are often excluded from accessing education, health care and other vital services, and are vulnerable to exploitation and abuse.

“Every child has a right to a name, a nationality and a legal identity. We have just marked the 30th anniversary of these rights – as enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child – and 2020 will mark the 30th anniversary of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child – which provides that every child be registered immediately after birth. We must continue to register and not stop until every Nigerian child is registered – every child counts.”

SaharaReporters, New York

