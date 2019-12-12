DSS Invites Online News Publisher Over Investigative Report On Kano Ecological Fund Project

A DSS operative, who called Danlami on the telephone on Wednesday morning, said the invitation was over a story recently published on the Kano Ecological Fund project.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 12, 2019

 

While the uproar on the repression of the media space continues to rise in Nigeria, the Department of State Services has invited the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Newsdiary Online, Danlami Nmodu, to the headquarters of the agency in Abuja for questioning.

A DSS operative, who called Danlami on the telephone on Wednesday morning, said the invitation was over a story recently published on the Kano Ecological Fund project, PRNigeria reports.

He was asked to come either Wednesday or Thursday morning.

Nmodu is also the General Secretary of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers.

Newsdiary online had published a story titled: “Diplomatic backlash, legal tussle loom as FG dumps German firm over Kano project.”

After publishing the story, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made further facts available through a rejoinder, which clarified the issues.

The Federal Government's equally illuminating rejoinder was copiously published by the newspaper.

The online newspaper was also among those that went for an on-the-spot assessment of the Challawa, Sharada and Bompai N2.6bn ecological projects in Kano in the aftermath of the Newsdiary online story.

However, highly placed sources said on Wednesday that the DSS may be investigating how some documents quoted by Newsdiary online leaked.

 

