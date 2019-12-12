Influential Nigerians Pressuring Us To Release Ondo Pastor Arrested Over Missing Child In Church –DSS Source

Alfa Babatunde

Following the arrest of founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre in Akure, Ondo State, Pastor Alfa Babatunde, by operatives of the Department of State Services on Tuesday over a missing child in his church, some high-profile Nigerians are already begging to mount pressure on the secret police to release the cleric from custody, SaharaReporters can confirm.

A source in the DSS, who confirmed the development to SaharaReporters, disclosed that top politicians and traditional rulers in the state are among those currently lobbying for the cleric’s release.

Babatunde was arrested following a petition by parents of the missing one-year-old boy known as Eniola Kolawole, who went missing at the crèche section of the church during a service on November 10, 2019.

The source said, “He (Pastor Alfa) is still with us in Akure and has been allowed access to his lawyer.

“Some traditional rulers and politicians have been sending emissaries and trying to lobby top officials of the DSS to release the cleric based on recognition.

“Investigation is ongoing and we may invite other top officials of the church for interrogation.”

Our correspondent, who visited the church on Thursday, observed that the evening programme usually held on such days had been suspended.

Members of the church were seen wearing long faces as they discussed the arrest and detention of the pastor.

Also, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria in the state has disowned the cleric, saying that the Christian group does not condole any acts of evil.

Ondo State Chairman of PFN, Bishop Kolawole Opayinka, said security agencies must do their jobs by investigating the case of the missing child and bring those involved to book.