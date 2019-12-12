Influential Nigerians Pressuring Us To Release Ondo Pastor Arrested Over Missing Child In Church –DSS Source

A source in the DSS, who confirmed the development to SaharaReporters, disclosed that top politicians and traditional rulers in the state are among those currently lobbying for the cleric’s release.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 12, 2019

Alfa Babatunde

Following the arrest of founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre in Akure, Ondo State, Pastor Alfa Babatunde, by operatives of the Department of State Services on Tuesday over a missing child in his church, some high-profile Nigerians are already begging to mount pressure on the secret police to release the cleric from custody, SaharaReporters can confirm. 

A source in the DSS, who confirmed the development to SaharaReporters, disclosed that top politicians and traditional rulers in the state are among those currently lobbying for the cleric’s release.

Babatunde was arrested following a petition by parents of the missing one-year-old boy known as Eniola Kolawole, who went missing at the crèche section of the church during a service on November 10, 2019.

The source said, “He (Pastor Alfa) is still with us in Akure and has been allowed access to his lawyer.

“Some traditional rulers and politicians have been sending emissaries and trying to lobby top officials of the DSS to release the cleric based on recognition.

“Investigation is ongoing and we may invite other top officials of the church for interrogation.”

Already, activities at the church had been paralysed following the arrest of Pastor Babatunde by the DSS.  See Also Breaking News JUST IN: DSS Arrests, Detains Popular Akure Pastor Over Missing Child In Church 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Our correspondent, who visited the church on Thursday, observed that the evening programme usually held on such days had been suspended.

Members of the church were seen wearing long faces as they discussed the arrest and detention of the pastor. 

Also, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria in the state has disowned the cleric, saying that the Christian group does not condole any acts of evil.

Ondo State Chairman of PFN, Bishop Kolawole Opayinka, said security agencies must do their jobs by investigating the case of the missing child and bring those involved to book.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption JUST IN: Maina’s Sister Testifies Against Him In Court
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Egypt Africans No Longer Need Visa To Enter Nigeria, Buhari Announces In Egypt
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Husband’s Media Aide, Garba Shehu, Accuses Him Of Working Against President’s Family
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Akpabio Withdraws From Akwa Ibom Senatorial Rerun, Tells APC To Replace Him
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Bill To Give More Money To Lawmakers Passes Second Reading
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Narrates How Maina's Son Operated Accounts Used As Conduits For Illegal Funds
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America US Federal Agent Seizes Jet Belonging To Nigerian Indicted In Multi-million Dollar Fraud
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Maina’s Sister Testifies Against Him In Court
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Egypt Africans No Longer Need Visa To Enter Nigeria, Buhari Announces In Egypt
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Husband’s Media Aide, Garba Shehu, Accuses Him Of Working Against President’s Family
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Akpabio Withdraws From Akwa Ibom Senatorial Rerun, Tells APC To Replace Him
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Unknown Suspect Allegedly Rapes, Stabs Student To Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Jails Two Men Over N362m Trial, Orders IGP To Produce Diezani
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Advises Aisha Buhari; The Angry Matron Of The Villa? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Bill To Give More Money To Lawmakers Passes Second Reading
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's Electricity Employees Suspend Strike Action
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Narrates How Maina's Son Operated Accounts Used As Conduits For Illegal Funds
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Demands N2bn Over Police Invasion Of House
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad