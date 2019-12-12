Japanese Government Renovates Centre For Blind In Lagos

Before the intervention of the Japanese Government, the centre had been closed down for two years due to lack of funding.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 12, 2019

The Government of Japan has invested around N25m to renovate to international standard the Nigerian Farmcraft Centre for the Blind in Lagos.

Speaking during the inauguration of the new centre on Wednesday, Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of Japan in Nigeria, Mr Shinozawa Takayuki, said their government would continue to partner the Nigerian Government to provide support for every category of persons in the country. 

He said, “We believe that this will improve their capacity. It will also improve their quality of life which helps them to make contribution to the society.”

Expressing gratitude and excitement at the upgrade of the facility, Principal of Nigerian Farmcraft Centre for the Blind, Afegbua, advised members of the society not to discriminate against anyone with disabilities but rather accept them as valuable members of the society. 

He called on employers to give equal opportunities to visually impaired individuals.

Before the intervention of the Japanese Government, the centre had been closed down for two years due to lack of funding.

Established in 1957 by the British Society for the Blind, the institution was handed over to the Nigerian Government in 1960 after independence.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

United States of America US Federal Agent Seizes Jet Belonging To Nigerian Indicted In Multi-million Dollar Fraud
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Maina’s Sister Testifies Against Him In Court
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Egypt Africans No Longer Need Visa To Enter Nigeria, Buhari Announces In Egypt
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Husband’s Media Aide, Garba Shehu, Accuses Him Of Working Against President’s Family
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Akpabio Withdraws From Akwa Ibom Senatorial Rerun, Tells APC To Replace Him
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Unknown Suspect Allegedly Rapes, Stabs Student To Death
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America US Federal Agent Seizes Jet Belonging To Nigerian Indicted In Multi-million Dollar Fraud
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Maina’s Sister Testifies Against Him In Court
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Egypt Africans No Longer Need Visa To Enter Nigeria, Buhari Announces In Egypt
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Husband’s Media Aide, Garba Shehu, Accuses Him Of Working Against President’s Family
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Akpabio Withdraws From Akwa Ibom Senatorial Rerun, Tells APC To Replace Him
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Unknown Suspect Allegedly Rapes, Stabs Student To Death
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Advises Aisha Buhari; The Angry Matron Of The Villa? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Sowore: Government Has Ordered Investigation Into Invasion Of Court By DSS -Malami
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Bill To Give More Money To Lawmakers Passes Second Reading
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's Electricity Employees Suspend Strike Action
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Demands N2bn Over Police Invasion Of House
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Narrates How Maina's Son Operated Accounts Used As Conduits For Illegal Funds
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad