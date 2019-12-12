Japanese Government Renovates Centre For Blind In Lagos

The Government of Japan has invested around N25m to renovate to international standard the Nigerian Farmcraft Centre for the Blind in Lagos.

Speaking during the inauguration of the new centre on Wednesday, Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of Japan in Nigeria, Mr Shinozawa Takayuki, said their government would continue to partner the Nigerian Government to provide support for every category of persons in the country.

He said, “We believe that this will improve their capacity. It will also improve their quality of life which helps them to make contribution to the society.”

Expressing gratitude and excitement at the upgrade of the facility, Principal of Nigerian Farmcraft Centre for the Blind, Afegbua, advised members of the society not to discriminate against anyone with disabilities but rather accept them as valuable members of the society.

He called on employers to give equal opportunities to visually impaired individuals.

Before the intervention of the Japanese Government, the centre had been closed down for two years due to lack of funding.

Established in 1957 by the British Society for the Blind, the institution was handed over to the Nigerian Government in 1960 after independence.