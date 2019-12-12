Reps Order Repair Of Terminal Receiving Vehicles At Apapa Port

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 12, 2019

Daily Trust

The House of Representatives has ordered the repair of the terminal at Apapa port complex in Lagos responsible for receiving vehicles legally imported into the country. 

The House instructed the Nigerian Ports Authority to immediately repair the quay wall of the facility and carry out a much needed infrastructural upgrade at the Tin Can port as well. 

Sponsor of the bill, Benjamin Bem, said the poor state of the facility was costing the country loses of N600bn annually.

Bem said, “The House is worried that the collapse of the quay wall (retaining wall) and the apron area of the terminal, which has the length of 438 meters, could lead to closure of the only terminal that receives vehicle cargos from across the world into Nigeria being closed and loss of huge revenue accruable to government and loss of jobs to many Nigerians.”

While noting that the actual operation of the terminals have been privatised, Bem observed that it remains the duty of the ports authority to build and upgrade the infrastructure.

