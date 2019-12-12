Senate Reviewing Law Requiring Female Police Personnel To Seek Permission To Marry

The amendment to the Police Act 2004 to expunge the gender-discriminatory provisions passed the second reading on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 12, 2019
Revision state: Published
Most recent revision: Yes
Actions: Unpublish this revision

The Nigerian Senate is reviewing the law forbidding policewomen from marrying without first seeking permission from the force.

The amendment to the Police Act 2004 to expunge the gender-discriminatory provisions passed the second reading on Thursday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

This followed the presentation of the bill by the sponsor, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi (PDP-Imo East), during plenary.

Leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, Onyewuchi said that the bill was read for the first time on October 10.

He explained that there was need to expunge the regulations as it was not reasonably justifiable in a democratic state like Nigeria. 

The lawmaker enumerated the duties of the police to include prevention and detection of crime, apprehension of offenders, preservation of law and order among others.

He said that that the bill sought to expunge the provisions of regulations 122, 123, 124 and 127 from the principal act.

Onyewuchi noted that Regulation 122 restricts policewomen assigned to the General Duties Branch of the Nigeria Police Force to telephone, clerical and office orderly duties.

He said, “Regulation 123 prohibits women police from drilling under arms; Regulation 124 mandates female police officers to apply for permission to marry while the intending fiancé is also investigated for criminal records.

“It also stipulates that a policewoman who is single at the time of enlistment must spend three years in service before applying for permission to marry.

“Analysis of the Police Act and other regulatory/policy documents governing the internal and external workings of the Nigeria Police Force reveals a preponderance of discriminatory regulations and workplace practices that reinforce gender discrimination."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Police Fire Gunshots At Protesting Shiite Members In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Demands N2bn Over Police Invasion Of House
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Commercial Motorcycle Rider Stabs Task Force Official In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Probe Of DSS Court Invasion Ordered By Nigerian Senate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Man Abandoned In Hospital After Being Knocked Down By Police Van In Bayelsa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police JUST IN: Inspector-General of Police Suspends APC Rally In Edo
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America US Federal Agent Seizes Jet Belonging To Nigerian Indicted In Multi-million Dollar Fraud
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Egypt Africans No Longer Need Visa To Enter Nigeria, Buhari Announces In Egypt
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Maina’s Sister Testifies Against Him In Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Akpabio Withdraws From Akwa Ibom Senatorial Rerun, Tells APC To Replace Him
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Husband’s Media Aide, Garba Shehu, Accuses Him Of Working Against President’s Family
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Unknown Suspect Allegedly Rapes, Stabs Student To Death
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Jails Two Men Over N362m Trial, Orders IGP To Produce Diezani
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Advises Aisha Buhari; The Angry Matron Of The Villa? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel JUST IN: Bauchi Auto Crash Claims Lives Of 28 Family Members
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Man Slumps At Arrival Hall Of Murtala Mohammed Airport
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Bill To Give More Money To Lawmakers Passes Second Reading
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Nagode Aisha Buhari For Punching Garba Shehu, Mamman Daura’s Shoe Shiner By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad