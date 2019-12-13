CJN Warns Nigerian Judges To Shun Corruption

The CJN said this while swearing in Justice John Tshoho as substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and President of National Industrial Court, Justice Benedict Kangyip.

by SaHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Dec 13, 2019

 

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, has warned newly inaugurated chief judges of the Federal High Court to shun corruption and act in line with the oath they swore to.

The CJN said this while swearing in Justice John Tshoho as substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and President of National Industrial Court, Justice Benedict Kangyip.

Tanko told the judges that they are free to resign whenever there exists a conflict of interest.

He said, “As it is generally, oath-taking or swearing-in into an office is not something that is celebrated. It is something that actually requires that we sympathise with the person that is sworn in.

“Why did I say so? All your conduct, all your dealings must be within that oath.

“Remember that the oath is a dealing between you and your creator, we are only witnessing it.

“An office like that of a judge is something that requires prayers for the person that is taking the oath. 

"So, we pray that God will see you through to the end of your tenure."

 

