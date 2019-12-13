Sowore: Court Invasion, Manifestation Of Failed Democracy -ADC Chair

Omoyele Sowore

National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, Ralph Nwosu, has condemned the rearrest of pro-democracy activist and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, describing it as a manifestation of failed democracy.

The Department of State Services rearrested Sowore in the courtroom of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu last Friday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, barely 24 hours after he was released from detention.

The action has attracted criticisms from both local and international organisations but the Nigerian Government said it was not bothered.

In an interview with PUNCH, Nwosu said, “What happened in court was a clear manifestation of a completely failed democracy. It is also a clear case of fascism and it is even fascism of a questionable leadership.

“We have seen these signs creeping into the system for many years, not even a few months ago and it’s giving us serious concern. It has come out in full blast.

“When autocratic governments start, there will be different kinds of pretentiousness, but by the time they lay out their full fangs, there is trouble.

"So, people must stand for the country, and we commend a major organisation like PUNCH for standing for the country.

“All of them should be sanctioned, so long as you are serving under this government because it is supposed to be a democracy.

“The moment it is no longer a democracy, it’s either you are part of the autocratic and disruptive element or you are not part of it. And if you are not part of it, you would have to quit.

“So, anybody who was in doubt before and continues to be part of the government after what happened in the court should be sanctioned.”