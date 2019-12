The mother of a former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, has died.

The 88-year-old woman, Muyinat Mimiko, died in Ondo following a brief illness on Friday.

An aide to the former governor, Paul Akinduro, confirmed the incident on Saturday.

He said, “Mama Muinat Mosekola Mimiko fondly called ‘Iye Ruka’ has gone to rest. We will miss her dearly.”

Mimiko was a two-term governor of Ondo State.