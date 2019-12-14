Gunmen Kill University Don In Edo

The professor was waylaid alongside his driver, who was also shot and sustained injuries.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 14, 2019

 

A senior lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Prof Jerome Elusiyan, was on Friday shot dead by gunmen along the Benin-Ekpoma Expressway in Edo State.

Elusiyan, who was the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, was attacked at Iruekpen in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo.

A cousin to the deceased, Mr Tayo Ayoshile, confirmed the incident in Akure, Ondo state.

Ayoshile said the university don was killed while transiting from Benin where he went to supervise medical students sitting for professional exams at the Iruua Specialist Hospital.

He said, “He was returning home when he was shot dead during the attack while his driver sustained gunshot injuries.

“His death is a shock to us who knew him closely.”

Kemi Fasoto, spokesperson for OAUTHC, also confirmed the incident.

 

