Nigerian Government Not Doing Enough To Rescue Us, Kidnapped Lecturer Alleges From ISWAP Captivity

Less than 24 hours after the Islamic State West Africa Province released a video showing the execution of four aid workers in Borno State, the terrorist group has released another video of victims begging the President Muhammadu Buhari-led regime to rescue them.

The video showing 12 males and one female victims, was published by Ahmad Salkida, a conflict and terrorism reporter in Nigeria.

Speaking in the video, a lecturer of College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State, Bitrus Zakka Bwala, condemned the Nigerian Government for not doing enough to rescue Nigerians kidnapped by Boko Haram, ISWAP and other militant groups in the country.

Zakka also blamed the continued detention of Leah Sharibu by Boko Haram sect on government’s inaction.

Some other people identified in the video are Muktar Adam, who works with the Federal University of Wukari, Taraba State.

The terrorist group claims the female captive was in the convoy of soldiers ambushed in Mainok, close to Maiduguri, capital of Borno.

She is attired in a patch of military fatigue but denies being a member of the military, said the group.

Zakka urged the Nigerian Government and other religious groups in the country to do all they can to ensure they are not executed by ISWAP.

He said, “I was on my way to my station when I was abducted.

"I appeal to the Federal Government, as you can see here there are various Christians among those abducted at various points.

“I equally appeal to Christian associations to do whatever that is within their reach in order to rescue us.

“When we came, we saw some workers here particularly the ones with the Action Against Hunger before they were executed. We saw that government had not done enough and that is why Leah Sharibu is still here.

“We, therefore, appeal in particular to President Muhammadu Buhari to do whatever is within his reach to rescue us."