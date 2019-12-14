Orji Kalu’s Properties Marked By EFCC Over N7bn Fraud

Anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has marked properties belonging to a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu.

According to a statement by spokesperson for the agency, Wilson Uwujaren, the marking of the properties followed the December 5, 2019 order of Justice Muhammed Idris sitting at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Sun newspaper and Slok Nigeria Ltd are among Kalu’s properties marked by the EFCC.

The former Abia State governor, who is currently serving a 12-year jail term, is facing prosecution over N7.5bn belonging to the state he misappropriated while presiding over the affairs of the state.