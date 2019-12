A speeding commercial bus driver has killed three pupils at the abattoir end of Iworoko-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The bus driver ran into the pupils, who were trying to cross the road, killing three of them and leaving others injured on the spot.

Those injured were taken to the hospital.

It was gathered that the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle before ramming into the children.

At the time of filing this report, the spokesperson for the Ekiti State Police Command was unreachable.