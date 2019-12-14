Sudan's Ex-President, Al-Bashir, Sentenced To Two Years For Corruption

Omar al-Bashir, Sudan's ex-President, has been sentenced to two years in a social reform facility for corruption.

The judge handling the case told the court that under Sudanese law, people over the age of 70 cannot serve jail terms, the BBC reports.

Bashir also faces charges related to the 1989 coup that brought him to power, genocide, and the killing of protesters before his ousting in April.

During the sentencing, his supporters started chanting that the trial was "political" and were ordered to leave.

They continued their protest outside the court, chanting, "There is no god but God."

It is unclear whether Bashir will be tried over widespread human rights abuses during his time in power, including allegations of war crimes in Darfur.