Sudan's Ex-President, Al-Bashir, Sentenced To Two Years For Corruption

The judge handling the case told the court that under Sudanese law, people over the age of 70 cannot serve jail terms, the BBC reports.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 14, 2019

 

Omar al-Bashir, Sudan's ex-President, has been sentenced to two years in a social reform facility for corruption.

The judge handling the case told the court that under Sudanese law, people over the age of 70 cannot serve jail terms, the BBC reports.

Bashir also faces charges related to the 1989 coup that brought him to power, genocide, and the killing of protesters before his ousting in April.

During the sentencing, his supporters started chanting that the trial was "political" and were ordered to leave.

They continued their protest outside the court, chanting, "There is no god but God."

It is unclear whether Bashir will be tried over widespread human rights abuses during his time in power, including allegations of war crimes in Darfur.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption ICPC Declares Lawmaker Wanted
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Man Bags 10-year Jail Term For Fraud
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Jails Two Internet Fraudsters For Impersonation In Ibadan
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Boris Johnson Wins Parliamentary Majority
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Election 2015: Niger Governor, Aliyu, Blames Jonathan For PDP’s Downfall
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
International Nine Killed After Truck Plows Through Berlin Christmas Market
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Thugs Shoot Two Children In Edo During Political Rally
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Our Reaction To Takeover Of Sowore's Case By Attorney-General Of Federation By Femi Falana
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Declares Lawmaker Wanted
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Trader Sues Saraki, Atiku For Portraying Her In Campaign Poster
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Executes Four Persons, Releases Video
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sowore: Sultan Of Sokoto Tells Buhari To Obey Court Orders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Tshoho Takes Oath Of Office As Substantive Chief Judge Of Federal High Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Turkish Airlines Denies Suspension Of Operations In Nigeria
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Sack DSS DG, Yusuf Bichi, Premium Times Tells Buhari In New Editorial
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Elisha Abbo: We Can’t Discuss Issue In Court -Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics There's Still Time To Change, Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Court Sentences Pastors To Prison Over Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad